Suspected illicit photographer plunges to death from Nakano apartment building

TOKYO (TR) – A man suspected of taking illicit films of a girl plunged to his death from his apartment in Nakano Ward on Tuesday, police said, reports TBS News (Aug. 4).

At just after 6:00 a.m., four officers from the Machida Police Station used the intercom to contact the man, 52, inside his 20th floor unit of the building, located in Higashi Nakano.

“I would like to change my clothes,” the man reportedly told them. When they did not hear from him again, the officers entered via a duplicate key.

They then realized that the man had plunged from the balcony and onto a rooftop for a courtyard on the third floor. He was later confirmed dead.

Last month, the man was suspected of taking tosatsu, or voyeur, footage up the skirt of a 15-year-old girl in Machida City.

The officers arrived at the residence to question the man on suspicion of violating a metropolitan public nuisance ordinance.

“There was no problem with the investigation,” the Tokyo Metropolitan

Police said in commenting on the matter.