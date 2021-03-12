Shizuoka: Man sought over fatal stabbing in Mishima

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police are hunting for a man over the alleged fatal stabbing of a male acquaintance in Mishima City on Sunday, reports TV Asahi (Mar. 12).

On Thursday, police placed Tetsuya Niitsu, 38, on a nationwide wanted list on suspicion of murder.

Early on Sunday, Niitsu allegedly stabbed Shungo Kagiwada, a 32-year-old employee in the construction industry, in a business district near the South Exit of JR Mishima Station.

Kagiwada was later confirmed dead at the Mishima Central Hospital, police previously said.

Of medium build, Niitsu stands about 173 centimeters tall. In photographs released to the public, the suspect has closely cropped hair along the side of his head.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Mishima Police Station at 055-981-0110.