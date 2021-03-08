Shizuoka: Man fatally stabbed in Mishima

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police launched an investigation after a 32-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Mishima City on Sunday, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 7).

According to police, the victim is Shungo Kagiwada, an employee in the construction industry.

At 5:42 a.m., the Mishima Central Hospital alerted police about a “man who had been stabbed.” He was later confirmed dead.

About 30 minutes before, a witness in the Ichibancho reported a skirmish on a road near the South Exit of JR Mishima Station. “Take him to the hospital,” one of the combatants reportedly said.

Another witness reported seeing two men standing over a third man — presumably Kagiwada — and beating him.

The Mishima Police Station is seeking the whereabouts of the other participants. They are believed to have stabbed Kagiwada on the road and taken him to the hospital. The case is being treated as murder.