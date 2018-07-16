Shizuoka: Man ‘dissatisfied with taxes’ rams vehicle into city office

SHIZUOKA (TR) – A man reportedly “dissatisfied with taxes” rammed his vehicle into the Ito City government office on Sunday, police said, reports Nippon News Network (July 16).

At just past 11:00 p.m., Hidemitsu Hiyoshi, 46, allegedly plowed his passenger car more than 10 meters into the front of the office, damaging pillars and a door.

Police later arrested Hiyoshi, a resident of the Yawatano area of Ito, on suspicion of causing property damage. He admits to the allegations, police said.

Officials from the office began tending to the damage the morning after the incident. They expect the work to require several days.

“I heard that he was dissatisfied with city taxes,” said Masaru Wakayama, the Ito City assistant mayor. “Since the city hall is common property of all citizens, it is not permissible to destroy it in this way.”

Police are investigating the motive for the crime.