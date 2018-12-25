 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Shizuoka: Decayed corpse found on property in Fuji

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on December 25, 2018

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a male corpse in front of a residence in Fuji City last week, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Dec. 24).

At around 3:00 p.m. on December 21, a neighbor tipped off police after finding the skeletal remains wrapped in a futon that was dumped among bags of trash and kitchen garbage outside the residence, located in the Denbo area.

According to the Fuji Police Station, the results of an autopsy conducted on the body the following day indicated that it belongs to an adult male. The cause of death is not known.

A male corpse was found dumped in front of a residence in Fuji City last week (Twitter)

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the body. The case is being treated as the result of foul play.

Neighbors told the Shizuoka Shimbun (Dec. 23) that a woman lives in the residence with her son. However, the occupants have not been seen recently, one of the neighbors says.

