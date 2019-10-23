Shiga: 7 accused in confinement of acquaintance found dead at sea

SHIGA (TR) – Shiga Prefectural Police last week arrested seven persons over the alleged multi-hour confinement of a 20-year-old man who was later found dead in the sea off Fukui Prefecture, reports Jiji Press (Oct. 20).

Between around 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on October 18, construction worker Norihito Ueda, 39, and six other males, aged between 17 and 19, allegedly confined Yuki Shimada, 20, inside the trunk of a vehicle as it traveled about 130 kilometers between Hikone City, Shiga Prefecture and Sakai, Fukui Prefecture.

The Hikone Police Station did not reveal whether the suspects, arrested the following day, admit to the allegations.

Early on October 19, Fukui Prefectural Police working off a request from Shiga police found the body of Shimada floating in the water off the Tojinbo cliffs in Sakai.

An examination of the body of Shimada revealed multiple wounds. The results of an autopsy will be used to determine the cause of death, police said.

Still alive upon arrival at Sakai

In the middle of September, the mother of Shimada reported him missing with Shiga police. Earlier this month, police were in contact with him but only temporarily.

In the early morning hours of October 18, Shiga police received a tip about Shimada “being beaten.” According to police, one suspect claims that Shimada was still alive upon arrival at Sakai.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of Shimada.