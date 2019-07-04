Shibuya sex parlor targeting tourists accused of illegal operation

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested seven persons connected to a sex parlor targeting foreign tourists for allegedly operating illegally in Shibuya Ward, reports TV Asahi (July 4).

According to police, Suehiko Yamada, the 60-year-old manager of the fuzoku parlor, and one other suspect allegedly employed women to supply sex-related services from a location prohibited under the law.

Police also arrested five street touts, including a 42-year-old Chinese national.

Located in the Dogenzaka area, the parlor did not have signboard. To drum up business, touts called out to persons seeming to be foreign tourists and escorted them to the parlor, police said.

Over a two-year period, the parlor accumulated 150 million yen in sales.

Yamada and another suspect deny the allegations. Three other suspects partially deny the charges. Meanwhile, the seventh has declined to comment, police said.