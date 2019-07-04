 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Shibuya sex parlor targeting tourists accused of illegal operation

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 4, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested seven persons connected to a sex parlor targeting foreign tourists for allegedly operating illegally in Shibuya Ward, reports TV Asahi (July 4).

According to police, Suehiko Yamada, the 60-year-old manager of the fuzoku parlor, and one other suspect allegedly employed women to supply sex-related services from a location prohibited under the law.

Police also arrested five street touts, including a 42-year-old Chinese national.

Suehiko Yamada
Suehiko Yamada (Twitter)

Located in the Dogenzaka area, the parlor did not have signboard. To drum up business, touts called out to persons seeming to be foreign tourists and escorted them to the parlor, police said.

Over a two-year period, the parlor accumulated 150 million yen in sales.

Yamada and another suspect deny the allegations. Three other suspects partially deny the charges. Meanwhile, the seventh has declined to comment, police said.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »