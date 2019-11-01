Shibuya on Halloween: Crowd number and arrests less than last year, police say

TOKYO (TR) – With a restriction on the drinking of alcohol in place for Halloween festivities near JR Shibuya Station, the number of arrests for a variety of crimes was lower than last year, reports Nippon News Network (Nov. 1).

Among the thousands of persons in costume who packed the streets near the station, police arrested nine for assault, molestation and theft.

In one case, a 18-year-old first-year male university student allegedly grabbed the buttocks of a girl at Hachiko Square. Another male university student, 19, was accused of attempting to steal a wallet.

As well, one foreign national underwent questioning for flying a drone in the area.

Last year, the number of arrests on the same day was 13, police said.

To prevent crimes, the Shibuya Ward government enacted an ordinance to prohibit the consumption of alcohol on the streets around Halloween.

Ward staff members in groups of three were also on patrol. As well, police closed major roads near the station to vehicles one hour earlier than last year.

Police also said that the overall number of participants was less than last year.