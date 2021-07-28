Sapporo man suspected of fatally stabbing father

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a 48-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of his father in Sapporo City on Sunday, reports STV News (July 28).

At around noon, Shintaro Kudo, of no known occupation, is alleged to have repeatedly stabbed his father, 75-year-old Shingo, in the chest in an apartment parking lot in Shiroishi Ward.

Shingo was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

An examination of his body showed about 10 gashes and stab wounds to his upper body. At least one to the abdominal area was deep enough to reach internal organs, police said.

Kudo was sent to prosecutors on Tuesday. “I had murderous [intent],” he said.

After the crime, Kudo visited a police station to surrender. During the investigation, police found a bloodstained knife inside the suspect’s residence.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.