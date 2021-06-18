Sapporo care worker accused of raping female acquaintance

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a male care worker over the alleged rape of a female acquaintance in Sapporo City, reports HBC (June 15).

Between around 11:00 a.m. and 2:40 p.m. on September, Ryota Takada, 25, is alleged to have sexually assaulted the woman, aged in her 20s, at his residence in Atsubetsu Ward.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of coerced intercourse on Tuesday, Takada admitted to the allegations. “It was forced,” the suspect said.

According to police, the woman lives in Toyohira Ward. After the incident, she visited Sakurako, an NPO-managed support center for victims of sexual violence.

Police launched an inquiry in the matter in April.