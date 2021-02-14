 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Saitama woman suspected of abandoning newborn to die at temple 22 years ago

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 14, 2021

TOKYO (TR) – A 46-year-old woman is suspected of abandoning her newborn boy to die shortly after she gave birth at a temple in Adachi Ward more than 2 decades ago, police have revealed, reports TBS News (Feb. 9).

According to police, the results of a recently conducted DNA analysis on evidence left behind at Nishiarai Daishi temple proved to be a match for the woman, who now lives in Kawaguchi City, Saitama Prefecture.

“I gave birth in a toilet,” the woman told police during voluntary questioning. “After that, I do not recall.”

A woman is suspected of abandoning a her newborn boy to die after giving birth at Nishiarai Daishi temple in 1999 (Twitter)

The incident took place in March 1999, when the woman was living about 200 meters from the shrine. After the DNA match, police reopened what was once considered a cold case.

Police are planning to send the woman to prosecutors on suspicion of negligence by a guardian resulting in death.

However, the woman is not expected to be prosecuted since the statute of limitations has expired.

