Saitama woman suspected of abandoning newborn to die at temple 22 years ago

TOKYO (TR) – A 46-year-old woman is suspected of abandoning her newborn boy to die shortly after she gave birth at a temple in Adachi Ward more than 2 decades ago, police have revealed, reports TBS News (Feb. 9).

According to police, the results of a recently conducted DNA analysis on evidence left behind at Nishiarai Daishi temple proved to be a match for the woman, who now lives in Kawaguchi City, Saitama Prefecture.

“I gave birth in a toilet,” the woman told police during voluntary questioning. “After that, I do not recall.”

The incident took place in March 1999, when the woman was living about 200 meters from the shrine. After the DNA match, police reopened what was once considered a cold case.

Police are planning to send the woman to prosecutors on suspicion of negligence by a guardian resulting in death.

However, the woman is not expected to be prosecuted since the statute of limitations has expired.