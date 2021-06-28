Saitama man arrested after shrine posts footage of theft from offering box on Twitter

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 64-year-old man over the alleged theft of cash from a shrine in Chichibu City, reports TV Asahi (June 28).

At around 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Shigetoshi Taira, of no known occupation, allegedly stole 2,000 yen in cash from the offering box at the shrine.

Upon his arrest on Sunday, Taira denied the allegations. “I do not agree [with the arrest and charges],” the suspect said.

After the theft, the shrine posted security camera footage of the incident on Twitter.

In the footage, the perpetrator stands before the offering box and puts his hands together in prayer.

He then peers into the box with a small rod. When he pulls it back out, he seems to put something into his pocket.

At around 5 p.m. on Sunday, police received a tip about “someone resembling the person in the video.” Officers arriving at the location arrested Taira, who lives in Chichibu.

Police are investigating whether Taira was behind similar incidents that took place in the same area.