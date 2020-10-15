Saitama: Man accused of kidnapping girl, holding her for 5 months

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping a girl he met online and holding her for five months, reports Kyodo News (Oct. 15).

Between May 11 and Wednesday, Fumiya Endo, a part-time employee, allegedly held the girl at his residence in Isesaki City, Gunma Prefecture and a vacant property in Kumagaya City, Saitama that is owned by his parents.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of abducting a minor on Wednesday, Endo admitted to the allegations, the Kumagaya Police Station said. He told police that the girl has no family.

According to police, Endo met the girl on a social-networking service. “If we meet, what do you want to do?” he reportedly wrote to the girl in luring her out.

On Wednesday night, a relative of Endo alerted police after visiting the vacant property and finding a light on.

Officers arriving at the scene found the girl alone. They later arrested Endo upon his arrival.