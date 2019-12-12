Saitama: Man, 25, arrested after his sister, her son found fatally stabbed

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police on Sunday arrested a 25-year-old man after his sister and her son were found fatally stabbed at their residence in Saitama City, reports TBS News (Dec. 9).

At around 6:50 p.m. on Sunday, officers working off a tip arrived at the fifth-floor apartment, located in Sakura Ward, and found Tomosuke Anpo, a part-time worker, attempting to leave the scene.

A scuffle between the officers and Anpo ensued. After officers subdued Anpo, they discovered his sister, 24-year-old Kimiko, and her son, 3-year-old Haruto, collapsed inside the apartment with stab multiple stab wounds. They were later confirmed dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, police said that the results of autopsies conducted on the bodies revealed that both persons died as a result of loss of blood, according to the Saitama Shimbun (Dec. 11).

Both bodies had sustained dozens of stab wounds to the head, face and other areas. A stab wound to Kimiko’s left side appears to have been fatal, police said.

Also living in the residence is the 57-year-old mother of Anpo and Kimiko and their 28-year-old brother. Both were not present at the time.

Prior to the discoveries, police received a tip from a neighbor about the cries of a child from inside the apartment.

When officers apprehened Anpo, he was in possession of one knife. At least one other knife was seized from inside the apartment, police said.

Thus far, police have accused Anpo of interferring with the duties of a public servant. He was sent to prosecutors on Tuesday.

Police are continuing the investigation on suspicion of murder.