Quick-thinking newspaper deliveryman assists in arrest of suspected fraudster

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 19, 2021

KANAGAWA (TR) – To be filed under: Print is not dead.

Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 26-year-old man who is suspected in a pair of fraud incidents in the prefecture, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 19).

In December, Yu Abe posed as a policeman in arriving at the residence of a woman in her 80s in Yokosuka City. He then used unspecified means to allegedly defraud her out of four bank cards.

Yu Abe (Twitter)

The next day, Abe pulled a similar crime at another woman’s residence in Yokohama City. However, a male newspaper deliveryman alerted police after seeing him, this time dressed in a suit, suspiciously fleeing the scene.

After police arrested Abe, he admitted to the allegations.

