Pro wrestler Kenji Abe accused of putting hold on man in parking lot

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 13, 2019

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police on Sunday arrested professional wrestler Kenji Abe for assaulting another man during a dispute at a supermarket in Chigasaki City on Sunday, reports NHK (May 13).

At around 5:30 p.m., Abe, 40, pinned the victim, a 47-year-old company worker, to the pavement of the supermarket parking lot by using his armpit to hold his head.

According to the Chigasaki Police Station, the victim suffered light injuries in the incident, including some cuts to the face.

Pro wrestler Kenji Abe allegedly pinned a man to the pavement of a parking lot in Chigasaki City on Sunday (Twitter)

The incident took place after a dispute over parking availability in the lot, police said.

Abe wrestles under the name Macho Abe Ken. He is currently affiliated with the Kacho Fugetsu Yokohama promoter.

