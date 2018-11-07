Postal employee, 36, paid teen girl for sex in rental car

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male employee of Japan Post for allegedly paying a teenage girl for an illicit encounter earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 7).

On August 29, Masayuki Shimonaga, 36, allegedly paid 3,000 yen in cash to the girl, 15, to engage in acts deemed obscene inside a rental car parked in a lot in Edogawa Ward while knowing she was a minor.

Shimonaga, who has been accused of violating the anti-child prostitution and pornography law, admits to the allegations. “I do some things for which I don’t remember the details,” the suspect was quoted by the Ueno Police Station.

According to police, Shimonaga met the girl via Twitter after she posted a message in which she hinted at seeking a relationship known as enjo kosai, or compensated dating.

Shimonaga surfaced as a person of interest after the girl was taken into protective custody by a cyber patrol.