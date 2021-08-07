Police arrest man suspected in stabbing of 9 commuters on Odakyu Line

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 36-year-old man who is suspected of stabbing nine persons inside an Odakyu Electric Railway train in Setagaya Ward, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 7).

On Friday night, the unnamed perpetrator wielded a knife in stabbing the nine persons inside the Odakyu Odawara Line near Soshigaya-Okura Station.

A woman in her 20s sustained seven stab wounds to her back and other parts of her body. None of the victims are in life-threatening condition, police said.

After the incident, the perpetrator fled, leaving behind a knife, likely used in the crime, and a mobile telephone inside the train, police said.

A manhunt ensued. A worker at the convenience store in neighboring Suginami Ward later alerted police after a male customer entered and confessed to the crime.

“The incident you heard about on the news, I did it,” he reportedly told the employee.

Early Sunday, police accused him of attempted murder.