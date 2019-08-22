Pair nabbed for pimping 16-year-old girl

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a woman and a man for allegedly introducing a teenage girl to men for prostitution last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 21).

On December 17, Risa Kikuchi, 26, and Ryusho Miyamoto, 21, allegedly arranged for the girl, then 16, to meet with a man, 29, at the North Exit of Shibusawa Station in Hadano City, Kanagawa.

Later that evening, the girl engaged in honban, or full sex, in exchange for money with the man at a hotel in the same city.

The suspects, who have been accused of violating the anti-child prostitution law regarding mediation and obscene acts, deny the allegations. Both suspects told police that they “do not recall” the matter in denying the allegations.

Last summer, Kikuchi communicated with the girl via Twitter. “Do you want a job?” the suspect wrote. Thereafter, the girl lived at a residence supplied by the suspects.

Between last August and December 20, the suspects are believed to have dispatched the girl to provide full sex to about 50 men. The girl charged each customer between 8,000 and 30,000 yen, police said.

Kikuchi reportedly told the girl in a text message to “say that you are 19 years old if a customers asks.”