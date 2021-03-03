Osaka: Woman lived with corpse of brother due to ‘no money for funeral’

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 67-year-old woman after she was found to be living with a corpse likely belonging to her brother at their residence in Osaka City, reports NHK (Mar. 2).

On Monday, police working of a tip found skeletal remains wrapped in a futon on the floor of the living room in the residence of Machiko Emura in Yodogawa Ward.

The gender of the person is not known, the Yodogawa Police Station said.

Upon her arrest on suspicion of abandoning a corpse, Emura admitted to the allegations. “After my brother, who was living here, died a year ago, I left him as is since I had no money for a funeral,” the suspect told police.

Emura shares the residence with her 71-year-old brother. In March of last year, a neighbor began complaining about a “foul smell” coming from the residence.

On Monday, an employee of the management company of the unit visited due to unpaid rent. After Emura refused to let the employee enter, they alerted police.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the body.