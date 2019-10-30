Osaka: Woman convicted of traffic violation flees prosecutors in Kishiwada

OSAKA (TR) – A woman convicted of a traffic violation fled from prosecutors with the help of a male acquaintance in Kishiwada City on Wednesday, authorities said, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Oct. 30).

At around 10:50 a.m., a vehicle driven by the male acquaintanc picked up the woman, aged in her 40s, from a parking lot of the Kishiwada branch of the Osaka District Public Prosecutor’s Office.

As the acquaintance sped off in the reddish-brown vehicle, he made contact with one prosecutor, aged in his 20s, who tried to get the vehicle to stop. The prosecutor suffered minor injuries to both hands, the local fire department said.

The woman was out on bail after being convicted of violating the Road Traffic Act. She was scheduled to begin serving a prison term on Wednesday.

Standing around 160 centimeters tall, the woman has a slim build. At the time of her escape, she was wearing a black and khaki hat. Her acquaintance was attired in a black parka, police said.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the pair on suspicion of interfering with the duties of a public servant and attempted murder.