Osaka post office employee suspected of sending used condoms to female colleagues

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police on Thursday arrested a male employee of a post office in Neyagawa City for sending used contraceptives and other items in an envelope addressed to a female employee at another post office. Police are also investigating a rash of similar cases.

Last December, Yasuhiro Nakajima, a 43-year-old employee at the Neyagawa Post Office, allegedly sent an envelope containing used condoms and tissues with bodily fluids to a post office in the prefecture, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr 11).

Police allege that the act disrupted business at the post office.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of intimidation and obstruction of business, Nakajima partially denied the charges. “I sent the envelopes to satisfy my sexual desire, but I did not intend to obstruct business operations,” the suspect said.

Nakajima lives in Fushimi Ward, Kyoto City. According to police, the envelope was addressed to the female employee. Nakajima’s involvement emerged after a DNA analysis was conducted on the bodily fluids in the envelope. Two envelopes containing used contraceptives were also found at his home.

Japan Post stated, “We understand that the investigation is still ongoing, and will continue to cooperate fully.”

In September, another female postal employee at another post office received a similar package. As well, several other post offices have reported more than a dozen similar incidents. Police are investigating whether the cases are related.