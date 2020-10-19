Osaka police apprehend man after stabbing at park

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police on Sunday arrested a 49-year-old man over the alleged stabbing of an employee of a takkyubin delivery company at a park in Osaka City, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Oct. 19).

At around 4:30 p.m., police received a report about “a man running wild with a knife” at the Tenshiba entrance area of Tennoji Park.

Officers arriving at the scene found the victim, a male employee at Yamato Transport Co., with wounds to his left shoulder and neck.

He was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police arrested Hirofumi Yamamoto, of no known occupation, on suspicion of attempted murder.

Yamamoto declined to comment on the allegations. Meanwhile, the victim told police that he had not experienced a problem with the suspect.

The motive for the crime is under investigation.