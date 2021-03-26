Osaka: Pair nabbed over ¥280 million luxury theft in Sakai

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested two men over an alleged break-in in Sakai City last year that netted them nearly 300 million yen in high-end valuables, reports NHK (March 24).

Early on September 1, Ryuta Odate and Hirokazu Kobayashi, both 32, allegedly broke into a high-end apartment in Kita Ward and stole about 5 million yen in cash and 28 items valued at around 230 million yen.

Among the items stolen were high-end wristwatches stored in wooden cases, one of which was valued at around 40 million yen. Other items stolen included brand-name bags valued up to 10 million yen each.

Police arrested the pair on suspicion of trespassing and theft on Wednesday. However, police did not reveal whether the suspects admit to the allegations.

According to police, a man in his 40s and his wife live in the residence. They were not home at the time of the incident. The thieves gained access by wrenching open the front door with a crowbar.

At least some of the bags are believed to have been converted to cash at a used-goods dealer, police said.

Police had already been apprehended over another theft case. They surfaced as a person of interest in this case after persons resembling them were seen in security camera footage.