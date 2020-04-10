Osaka: Man, wife accused of streaming obscene videos of teen girls

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 39-year-old man and his wife for allegedly streaming obscene videos featuring teenage girls earlier this year, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Apr. 9).

On January 24 and March 5, Taketomo Ochi and his wife, 21-year-old Saika, allegedly streamed two girls, aged 17 and 18, revealing their lower bodies on the site FC2 Live, a pay-to-view service.

Upon their arrests on suspicion of indecent exposure, both suspects denied the allegations. “I told the girls that they shouldn’t show their genitals,” one of the suspects was quoted by police.

The two girls were also arrested in the case. They both admit to the allegations, police said.

Since September, 2017, Ochi and his wife collected 280 million yen in earnings from broadcasts featuring other women on FC2 Live.

“Girls working in the fuzoku trade are flowing [into this business] due to the influence of the novel coronavirus,” Saika told police in referring to the commercial sex industry.

Previous case

The case is the second for Ochi. In 2017, he was handed a suspended prison term for soliciting a high school girl to be filmed performing acts deemed obscene for a broadcast on the site FC2 Live.

Police said at the time that he admitted to performing with about 280 women, many of whom were middle and high school students, on 1,678 occasions over a one year period. Police questioned at least 17 women, aged between 15 and 24, in the case.

In recruiting women, Ochi utilized social-networking services whereby he claimed to offer payment of a 100,000 yen per day for “work that was better than that a sex parlor.”