Osaka: Man smeared with smelly liquid during ¥50 million mugging

OSAKA (TR) – A man carrying more than 50 million yen in cash was mugged on a road in Osaka City’s Yodogawa Ward on Wednesday, police said, reports Sankei Sports (Oct. 3).

At around 2:30 p.m., the male perpetrator approached the victim, a 26-year-old man living in Tokyo’s Minato Ward, from behind on a walkway near JR Shin-Osaka Station, grabbed his right wrist and smeared a smelly liquid on his face. The perpetrator then snatched a paper bag containing about 51 million yen in cash before fleeing the scene.

According to the Yodogawa Police Station, the victim was transported to a hospital with irritation to his eyes.

When asked about the matter, the victim told police that he received the money from an acquaintance in Osaka. He was then going to pass it on to another acquaintance from Nagoya.

Standing around 180 centimeters tall, the perpetrator was wearing sunglasses, a black cap and a breathing mask at the time of the incident, police said.

Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury.