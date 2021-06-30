Osaka man posed as talent scout to pay aspiring idol for sex

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 46-year-old man who posed as a talent scout while allegedly paying an aspiring idol for sex, reports Kyodo News (June 29).

On January 17, Takashi Fuchigami allegedly paid 10,000 yen in cash to the high school girl, 17, to engage in sex at his residence at the time in Osaka City’s Chuo Ward.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating the anti-child prostitution law on Tuesday, Fuchigami said, “I had sexual intercourse, but I thought she was 18, and I didn’t provide any money.”

According to police, Fuchigami met the girl on social media. During their exchanges, he convinced her that he falsely claimed to be close to other high school girls who had become entertainers.

In March, the mother of the girl contacted police about her “daughter engaging in sex with a man claiming to be a talent scout.”