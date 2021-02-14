Osaka: Man plunges to death from apartment after police discover marijuana

OSAKA (TR) – A man plunged to his death from an apartment in Naniwa Ward on Saturday after police arrived and discovered marijuana, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 13).

At around 1:10 p.m., police entered the residence, located on the seventh floor of a building in Naniwa Ward, and found an unspecified amount of marijuana and a syringe.

According to the Naniwa Police Station, the man, believed to be in his 30s, attempted to escape via a balcony but fell to the ground below.

The man was transported to a hospital where he was later confirmed dead, police said.

The residence was being rented for short-term stays. Prior to the incident, the female manager of the apartment contacted police after the man and his female companion, 29, had failed to leave the premises.

Police arrested the woman over the alleged possession of marijuana.

After the man reached the balcony, he climbed across to the balcony of an adjacent unit to flee an officer who pursued him. The man then accidentally fell, police said.