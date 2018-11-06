Osaka: Man nabbed after YouTube clip shows 280 kph drive

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have sent papers to prosecutors on a man who allegedly drove a vehicle at 220 kilometers over the speed limit on a road in Higashiosaka City earlier this year, reports NHK (Nov. 5).

At around 4:10 a.m. on January 12, the man, a 35-year-old resident of Osaka City’s Joto Ward, drove his his Nissan GT-R at roughly 280 kilometers per hour over a stretch of the Daini Hanna Toll Road over a stretch where the speed limit is 60 kilometers per hour.

Footage of the drive, which showed the vehicle reaching the maximum speed in 20 seconds, was posted on YouTube. In May, a person seeing the clip tipped off police.

On Monday, police sent the man to prosecutors on suspicion of violating the Road Traffic Act. “I wanted everyone to see me testing out the limits of the vehicle,” the man was quoted by police.

The top speed reached by the vehicle is only five kilometers per hour less than that of a Shinkansen bullet train. Exceeding the speed limit by 220 kilometers per hour is believed to be the greatest violation on record in Japan.