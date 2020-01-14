Osaka: Man, 50, accused of bashing pair with baseball bat in Nishinari

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police arrested a male employee in the

constructoin industry for allegedly assaulting two men in Osaka City’s Nishinari

Ward on Monday, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Jan. 13).

At around 1:55 a.m., Tomoya Maruno, 50, allegdly used the wood bat to

bash the two victims, who are brothers, in the head and other parts of

their bodies on a shopping street in the Tengachayakita area.

After a passerby tipped off police, both men, aged in their 50s, were

transported to a hospital.

One victim, who suffered a fractured skull, is in serious condition of

a subdural hematoma. The other has a broken left arm, the Nishinari

Police Station said.

Police later accused Maruno of attempted murder. “I did not intend to

kill,” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

Prior to the incident, Maruno departed a bar near the scene. Police

are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.