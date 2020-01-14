Osaka: Man, 50, accused of bashing pair with baseball bat in Nishinari

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police arrested a male employee in the
constructoin industry for allegedly assaulting two men in Osaka City’s Nishinari
Ward on Monday, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Jan. 13).
At around 1:55 a.m., Tomoya Maruno, 50, allegdly used the wood bat to
bash the two victims, who are brothers, in the head and other parts of
their bodies on a shopping street in the Tengachayakita area.
After a passerby tipped off police, both men, aged in their 50s, were
transported to a hospital.
One victim, who suffered a fractured skull, is in serious condition of
a subdural hematoma. The other has a broken left arm, the Nishinari
Police Station said.
Police later accused Maruno of attempted murder. “I did not intend to
kill,” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.
Prior to the incident, Maruno departed a bar near the scene. Police
are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.