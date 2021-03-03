Osaka: LDP secretary accused of filming up woman’s skirt

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a secretary for the Liberal Democratic Party over the alleged illicit filming of a woman in Osaka City last year, reports NHK (Mar. 2).

On the night of November 24, Hiroki Hanazaki, 44, allegedly used a mobile telephone to take tosatsu footage up the skirt of the woman, aged in her 20s, in an elevator at a shopping mall in Chuo Ward.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating a public nuisance ordinance regarding obscene acts on Tuesday, Hanazaki admitted to the allegations, police said.

Hanazaki is the secretary for the LDP’s Nobuhide Takemura, a member of the Lower House.

During the incident, the woman noticed light coming from near her feet. When she questioned a man nearby, he got off the elevator and fled by taxi.

Police apprehended Hanazaki using security camera footage from the mall and the license plate number of the taxi provided by the woman.