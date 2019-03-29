Osaka: Footage shows gang of 3 repeatedly assaulting man

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested two persons over the alleged assault of a man in Osaka City’s Nishi Ward on Thursday, an incident that was captured by a security camera, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 28).

According to the Nishi Police Station, Tatsuki Fujikawa, 21, of no known occupation, and one male youth, 19, have been accused of attempted murder.

The incident took place on a road in the Kitahorie area at around 12:50 p.m. In security camera footage posted online, one of the perpetrators, wearing a light blue jacket, is shown wielding a baseball bat as several other persons surround the 48-year-old victim on a street.

Several times, the man with the bat strikes the victim in the head and back while he is down on the pavement. Another perpetrator, attired in a dark jogging suit, kicks and punches the victim.

The victim suffered serious injuries, including a broken left arm and bruises to the face, police said.

Police apprehended the two suspects at the scene after being tipped off by a male witness. Another participant in the assault fled the scene in a van. Police are currently seeking his whereabouts.

Police are also investigating the circumstances that led to the attack.