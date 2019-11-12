Osaka: Defendant captured after fleeing Osaka prosecutors

OSAKA (TR) – A 42-year-old male defendant who fled from prosecutors in Higashi-Osaka City over the weekend was captured on Monday, police said, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Nov. 12).

At 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, Ryotaro Oue fled from a van as prosecutors from Osaka District Public Prosecutor’s Office escorted him to the Hiraoka Police Station.

Oue remained on the run until around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, when police apprehended him without a struggle in Osaka City. “I am tired,” he reportedly told officers at the scene.

Police said that Oue was not wearing the handcuffs that were attached to his right wrist when he fled on Saturday.

Officers also accused Kosho Ogino, 37, of assisting Oue during his time on the run.

Prior to his escape, Oue, a resident of Kishiwada City, was wearing the handcuffs on both wrists. After he requested that the handcuffs be loosened, one of the prosecutors unlocked the left shackle to adjust it.

Oue then got violent. After opening a door of the van, he fled, shoeless, with his right hand still cuffed and a rope around his midsection.

Oue was prosecuted for violating the Stimulants Control Law and Cannabis Control Law after his arrest on April 10.

He was granted bail on April 26. However, it was canceled after he did not attend his trial on November 7.