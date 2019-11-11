Osaka: Defendant flees while in custody by Osaka prosecutors

OSAKA (TR) – A man in custody on drug-related charges fled from prosecutors in Higashi-Osaka City over the weekend, prosecutors said, reports TBS News (Nov. 10).

At 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, Ryotaro Oue, 42, fled from a van as prosecutors from Osaka District Public Prosecutor’s Office escorted him to the Hiraoka Police Station.

Prior to his escape, Oue, a resident of Kishiwada City, was handcuffed. After he requested that the handcuffs be loosened, one of the prosecutors unlocked the left shackle to adjust it.

Oue then got violent. After opening a door of the van, he fled, shoeless, with his right hand still cuffed and a rope around his midsection.

Oue was prosecuted for violating the Stimulants Control Law and Cannabis Control Law after his arrest on April 10.

He was granted bail on April 26. However, it was canceled after he did not attend his trial on November 7.

With a thin frame and short hair, Oue stands 171 centimeters tall. At the time of his escape, he was wearing a dark blue shirt and camouflage-pattern pants, prosecutors said.