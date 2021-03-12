 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Osaka cops nab 3 after discovery of 180 marijuana plants

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 12, 2021

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police arrested three men after the discovery of nearly 180 marijuana plants in a residence in Matsubara City, reports NHK (Mar. 11).

According to police, the three suspects, including 28-year-old Naoto Kimura, cultivated 178 marijuana plants for the purpose of sale in the residence between last May and February.

The plants have a street value of 53 million yen. All three suspects deny the allegations. “This is some kind of mistake,” said Kimura, who lives in Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture.

Police seized 178 marjuana plants from a residence in Matsubara City (Twitter)

The raid took place as a part of an investigation into another case. During the search, police also seized 44 lights and seven ventilators.

Police believe the sales of the marijuana funded a criminal syndicate.

Published in Crime, Japan Breaking News, News and Osaka

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

