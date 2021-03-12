Osaka cops nab 3 after discovery of 180 marijuana plants

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police arrested three men after the discovery of nearly 180 marijuana plants in a residence in Matsubara City, reports NHK (Mar. 11).

According to police, the three suspects, including 28-year-old Naoto Kimura, cultivated 178 marijuana plants for the purpose of sale in the residence between last May and February.

The plants have a street value of 53 million yen. All three suspects deny the allegations. “This is some kind of mistake,” said Kimura, who lives in Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture.

The raid took place as a part of an investigation into another case. During the search, police also seized 44 lights and seven ventilators.

Police believe the sales of the marijuana funded a criminal syndicate.