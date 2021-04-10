Osaka: Boy tried to steal gun from cop ‘to commit suicide’

OSAKA (TR) – A boy attempted to steal a gun from a police officer in Higashiosaka City last month in order to take his life, investigative sources have revealed, reports the Sankei Shimbun (April 9).

On Friday, prosecutors referred the boy, 18, to a family court on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery.

At around 4:35 p.m. on March 20, the boy, then a high school student, arrived at a koban police box for the Kawachi Police Station.

He then pulled a knife with a 13-centimeter-long blade in front of an assistant inspector and attempted to take his revolver.

“I tried to steal the pistol, even if it meant killing the officer,” the boy said. “I wanted the pistol to commit suicide.”

The boy also said that he was having family-related problems and was concerned about his future.

Prosecutors expect that the court will give the boy probation.

Prior to the incident, the boy told the assistant inspector that he had “found a bag.” The incident took place

while the officer filed paperwork on the bag.

After the boy wielded the knife, the officer reached for his revolver, which caused the boy to drop the weapon.