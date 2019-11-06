Okinawa: Yakuza group recruited boys, tattooed them

OKINAWA (TR) – Okinagawa Prefectural Police a 23-year-old member of a criminal syndicate over the alleged recruitment and tattooing of boys in Naha City, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 5).

Between last November this past April, Daigo Toyama, a 23-year-old member of the Teruya-ikka, an affiliate gang of the Kyokuryu-kai, allegedly recruited the three boys to join the gang, which is a violation of the Child Welfare Act.

“If you join a gang, you can enjoy making money,” the suspect told the boys, who include two middle school students and a 16-year-old youth.

Police did not reveal whether the suspect admits to the allegations.

After recruiting the boys, the suspect provided them with tattoos known as irezumi. Such tattoos, often including colorful renderings of mythic creatures, are sported by underworld figures.

Over a 30-minute period on Tuesday, police raided an office of Teruya-ikka in Naha, where the Kyokuryu-kai is based, in search of evidence in the case. Investigators seized various documents and the gang’s organization chart.

“[Such a development] is a huge blow,” said the prefectural superintendent for education. “With a sense of crisis, I would like to work with parents, the local community and related organizations to prevent such incidents from recurring.”