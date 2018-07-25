Okinawa: Accused women’s underwear thief found with 1,700 garments

OKINAWA (TR) – Okinawa Prefectural Police have arrested a male employee at a hotel over the alleged theft of women’s underwear from a laundromat in Uruma City earlier this year, reports the Okinawa Times (July 22).

Officers from the Uruma Police Station have twice arrested the employee, 42, for trespassing into a laundromat in the city and stealing undergarments from coin-operated machines in May and June.

The suspect, who was sent to prosecutors on July 19, admits to the allegations, police said.

During a search of the suspects’s residence, police seized 1,700 garments, including brassieres and underpants.

The suspect told police that he began stealing women’s underwear from laundromats on the main island of Okinawa about five or six years ago. Police are now investigating the suspect over possible involvement in other thefts.