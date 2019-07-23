Oita: Suspected women’s underwear thief found with 1,100 pairs

OITA (TR) – Oita Prefectual Police have arrested a suspected thief of women’s underwear who was found in be in possession of 1,100 pairs in Bungo-ono City, reports Nippon News Network (July 23).

On April 28, Toru Adachi, a company employee, allegedly stole 10 pairs of women’s underwear from a coin-operated machine in Oita City.

Adachi, who has been accused of theft, admits to the allegations, according to the Oita-Chuo Police Station.

On July 22, police searched the apartment of Adachi in the Miemachi area of Bungo-ono and discovered about 1,110 pairs of women’s underwear packed in carry bags and storage cases for futons.

Police are investigating whether Adachi was behind 10 similar cases that have taken place in the prefecture this year.