NPA offers reward for information on ’99 murder of Nagoya housewife

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 5, 2020

AICHI (TR) – The National Police Agency on Wednesday announced a reward for information related to the murder of a housewife in Nagoya more than 20 years ago, reports Jiji Press (Feb. 5).

On November 13, 1999, Namiko Takaha, 32, was fatally stabbed by an unknown person at her residence in Nishi Ward. An examination of the victim’s body showed wounds to the arms and neck. Takaha’s two-year-old son, Kohei, was unharmed in the incident.

The reward for the provision of information in the case is 3 million yen. “I want the killer to be caught before I die,” said Takaha’s husband, 63-year-old Satoru.

Blood type B

During the incident, a struggle ensued between the Takaha and the perpetrator, who was injured. Based on bloodstains found at the scene, police learned that the killer is a woman with blood type B.

Witnesses claimed to have seen a suspicious woman, standing around 160
centimeters tall, in the parking lot of the residence. Based on footprints left at the scene, she also wears size-24 shoes, police said previously.

Police also released two sketches showing the suspected perpetrator. Believed to be in her 60s or 70s, the woman is shown in the sketches with closely cropped and long hair.

Satoru has since moved to another residence. However, he still pays rent at the old apartment, where his wife’s bloodstains remain to this day. Kohei, now 22, will begin work in Tokyo this spring.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Nishi Police Station at 052-531-0110.

