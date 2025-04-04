NPA: Cocaine use in Japan on rise

TOKYO (TR) – According to the National Police Agency (NPA), the number of people arrested for cocaine use in Japan last year increased significantly over the year before. As well, young people are using the illegal drug in larger numbers, reports TBS News (Apr. 3).

According to the NPA, 231.8 kilograms of cocaine was seized from attempted smugglers last year, five times the amount of the previous year. The increase in busts is believed to be due in part to an expansion in global distribution.

The number of arrests nationwide also rose sharply. Last year, 586 people were arrested for cocaine-related crimes, an increase of 214 from the previous year. The figure is up by a factor of seven over the past ten years.

As well, the number of arrests of people under 20 exceeded that for those in their 40s for the first time on record.

According to the NPA, cocaine can cause hallucinations and difficulty breathing. It can even lead to death.

A representative of the NPA says, “Many people use it as a fashion statement.” The representative goes on to warn, “Once you start using it, it’s hard to stop. Please never even try it.”