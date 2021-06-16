 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Niigata man, 36, accused of using health supplements to coax 17-year-old boy into sex

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 16, 2021

NIIGATA (TR) – Niigata Prefectural Police have arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly contracting a high school boy to engage in sex, reports Television Niigata Network (June 15).

Last August, Yu Inuma, a company employee, allegedly gave health supplements to the boy, 17, in exchange for sex inside a hotel.

Police allege that the suspect knew the boy was under 18 years of age.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating the anti-child prostitution law, the suspect partially denied the allegations. “There is no question that I carried out the act, but I do not remember him being 17,” the suspect said.

According to police, Inuma, who lives in the town of Seiro, met the boy via social media.

Published in Crime and Japan Breaking News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »