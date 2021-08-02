Nigerian suspected of smuggling 15,000 tabs of Ecstasy from Germany

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a Nigerian national who is suspected of smuggling tablets of Ecstasy from Germany, reports Fuji News Network (July 28).

In April, about 15,000 tablets of MDMA, or Ecstasy, were concealed inside three cardboard boxes that arrived in Japan from Germany in the mail.

According to Yokohama Customs, the tablets were taped into the sides of boxes, which were packed with shoes and clothing.

The contraband has a street value of around 75 million yen, police said.

On April 14, police arrested Chinedu Ede Onueke, 26, after he allegedly took custody of at least one of the boxes addressed to a residence in Katsushika Ward, Tokyo.

“I didn’t import narcotics,” Onueke was quoted by police in denying the allegations. He was prosecuted for the crime in July.

At least one of the other other boxes was addressed to an address in Chiba Prefecture.

The seizure of the tablets is the third most on record for Yokohama Customs.