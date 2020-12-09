Nara man, 35, admits to sexual abuse, including rape, of young girls

NARA (TR) – A 35-year-old man on trial over the alleged sexual abuse, including rape, of several young girls in Nara Prefecture has admitted to the allegations, reports NHK (Dec. 1)

At the Nara District Court on December 2, Ryuichi Mori, of no known occupation, admitted to charges of coerced intercourse, indecent assault and the production of child pornography.

According to the indictment, Mori is alleged to have sexually abused and filmed three girls — then aged between 6 and 10 — in various locations in Yamatokoriyama City between June of 2018 and this past July.

“Four years ago, [the defendant] began talking to girls,” the prosecution said. “His actions then escalated to where his crimes became habitual. The parents of the victims want a severe punishment for the defendant.”

“Things went sideways”

Police took Mori into custody over the summer. On July 28, he is alleged to have fondled the body of a sixth-year elementary school girl at a housing complex in the prefecture. “I’ve liked small children since I was in middle school,” the suspect said at the time.

Based on at least one digital storage device seized in the suspect’s resident in the town of Ando in August, police applied fresh charges to the suspect three more times through October. The device contained videos of 10 girls being sexually abused.

In September, police accused him of filming a first-year elementary school girl while he molested her. “I kept the collection of photographs as memories,” he said.

Police then accused Mori of repeatedly raping a sixth-year elementary school girl in 2018 and 2019. “Things went sideways in my life, including work-wise, and I just got frustrated,” the suspect said upon his third arrest.

For the fourth case, he allegedly filmed a second-year elementary school girl while he molested her in November and December of last year.

As of December 1, Mori had been prosecuted over the alleged sexual abuse of eight girls.