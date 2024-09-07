Nagoya woman accused of bludgeoning mother to death with dumbbell

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police arrested a 57-year-old woman for allegedly bludgeoning her mother to death inside their home in Nagoya on Saturday, reports Kyodo News (Sep. 7).

Sometime that morning, Michiko Sasaki, of no known occupation, is alleged to have repeatedly struck her mother, 82-year-old Kumiko, in the head with a 2-kilogram dumbbell inside the residence they shared in Moriyama Ward.

At around 8:20 a.m., Sasaki later turned herself in to a koban for the Moriyama Police Station, saying she had hit her mother on the head.

Officers rushed to the scene and found the mother collapsed in a bedroom, bleeding from her head. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police originally accused Sasaki of attempted murder. However, that charge has been changed to murder.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.