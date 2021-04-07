Nagano civil servant trespassed into woman’s residence to retrieve spy cam

NAGANO (TR) – Nagano Prefectural Police have arrested a civic employee for Nagano City over the alleged trespassing into a female acquaintance’s residence last month, reports NHK (April 7).

At around 8:20 a.m. on March 15, Kenta Yoshiba, 29, allegedly entered the residence of the woman without a justifiable reason.

According to police, his purpose for entering was to retrieve a hidden camera that he had planted inside two days before.

Prosecutors with the Nagano District Public Prosecutor’s Office indicted him for the crime on Tuesday. It was not revealed whether he admits to the allegations.

Yoshiba works in a juvenile division at the city office. At the time of the second entry, the woman was not home. However, she contacted police after noticing some things inside were out of order when she returned.

Also on Tuesday, police applied fresh charges of trespassing to Yoshiba for his first entry on March 13. He admits to those allegations, police said.