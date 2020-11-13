Murder of Nagoya housewife remains unsolved 21 years later

AICHI (TR) – On the 21st anniversary of the murder of a housewife in Nagoya, Aichi Prefectural Police are renewing a call for information in the unsolved case, reports NHK (Nov. 13).

On November 13, 1999, Namiko Takaha, 32, was fatally stabbed by an unknown person at her residence in Nishi Ward. An examination of the victim’s body showed wounds to the arms and neck. Her two-year-old son was unharmed in the incident.

During the incident, a struggle ensued between the Takaha and the perpetrator, who was injured. Based on bloodstains found at the scene, police learned that the killer is a woman with blood type B, according to police.

Witnesses claimed to have seen a suspicious woman, standing around 160

centimeters tall, in the parking lot of the residence. Based on footprints left at the scene, she also wears size-24 shoes, police said previously.

3 million yen

Earlier this year, police also announced the offering of a reward of 3 million yen for the provision of information in the case.

Police also released two sketches showing the suspected perpetrator. Believed to be in her 60s or 70s, the woman is shown in the sketches with closely cropped and long hair.

Takaha’s husband, Satoru, has since moved to another residence. However, he still pays rent at the old apartment, where his wife’s bloodstains remain to this day.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Nishi Police Station at 052-531-0110.