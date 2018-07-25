Miyazaki: Man fatally slashes father with Japanese sword

MIYAZAKI (TR) – Miyazaki Prefectural Police arrested a 34-year-old man over the fatal slashing of his father at the residence they share in the town of Kawaminami early Wednesday, reports TBS News (July 25).

At around 1:00 a.m., Masahiro Tanaka allegedly used a Japanese sword to slash his father, 62-year-old Jin, in the left buttocks, according to police.

Jin was rushed to a hospital where he was later confirmed dead, police said.

Tanaka, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations, police said.

“I am shocked,” a neighbor was quoted by the network. “He was not a person disliked by his children.”

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against Tanaka to murder.