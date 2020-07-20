Miyagi: Student, 21, admits to setting fire to corpse of mother

MIYAGI (TR) – Miyagai Prefectural Police over the weekend arrested a male vocational school student for allegedly abandoning and setting fire to a body believed to be that of his mother, reports the Tokyo Shimbun (July 18).

On July 17, Haruto Murakami, a resident of Sendai City’s Taihaku Ward, arrived at the Sendai-Minami Police Station. “After my mother died, I carried her body by car to Natori City and set it ablaze,” he said.

Officers arriving at the location in Natori found a heavily charred body.

Even though an autopsy was conducted on the body on July 18, the cause of death of the person is unknown, police said.

Whereabouts unknown

The suspect lives with his mother. With her whereabouts unknown, the body is believed to be hers, police said.

Police believe that the incident took place sometime between around 10:00 p.m. on July 16 and 4:00 a.m. the following day. Police arrested Murakami on the night of July 18.

An investigation is underway to confirm the identify of the body.