Miyagi: Middle school teacher accused of possessing marijuana

MIYAGI (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police have arrested a 30-year-old male middle school teacher over the alleged possession of marijuana in Sendai City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 7).

At around 5:10 a.m. on Sunday, police found Tomoaki Akino, an English teacher at a public school, to be in possession of a small quantity of marijuana inside a vehicle parked in a lot in Aoba Ward.

Akino admits to the allegations, according to the Sendai-Chuo Police Station. “I smoke it myself,” the suspect was quoted by police

Prior the discovery, an officer on patrol found Akino and three other persons sleeping inside the vehicle. During voluntary questioning, the contraband was found.

“We are very sorry for betraying the trust of the students and their parents,” a representative of the Sendai City Board of Education was quoted by TV Asahi (July 8).